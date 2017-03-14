Iraq troops close in on mosque where IS 'caliphate' was announced in battle for Mosul

Iraqi troops have come within sight of the Nuri mosque's minaret. Credit: ITV News

Iraqi troops are close to retaking a famed mosque in central Mosul where so-called Islamic State declared their caliphate as they steadily retake the city. The al-Nuri mosque, famed for its leaning minaret tower, was where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad first announced himself as the self-styled leader of all Muslims in 2014. Now the terror group are close to losing this highly significant landmark as Iraqi troops push steadily forward in a bloody battle to re-take the city.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivers a speech from the al-Nuri mosque in 2014. Credit: AP

Today the IS flag still flew from the mosque - but troops are just half a mile away and gathering ground. They have also liberated the city's central museum, strewn with rubble where after IS fighters destroyed precious relics and historical relics. Empty plinths were all that remained of statues while documents were also left strewn over the heavily-ruined building.

The Mosul museum where IS fighters sledgehammered priceless relics. Credit: ITV News

Rubble stands in place of monuments inside the museum. Credit: ITV News

Now the museum is on the front line of more history being made as IS fiercely resist efforts to take their prized stronghold. Iraq's army lost at least 500 people in the bloody battle to capture east Mosul. They are trying to limit the casualties as they move into the western side of the city over the river. More airstrikes and artillery are being used in an effort to minimise close combat fighting, and IS are responding in kind. A propaganda video released by the terror group served to emphasise that they are not short on firepower or fighters willing to risk their lives.

A propaganda video released by IS stressed their forces are well-armed and ready to fight. Credit: ITV News