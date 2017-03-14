Search for schoolgirl missing since 1957 hones in on canal

The lead detective searching for the remains of a schoolgirl who vanished in 1957 says his team is now focusing on a "high priority" stretch of canal. Moira Anderson was 11 when she disappeared from her home in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, while running an errand for her grandmother. In 2014, prosecutors took the unprecedented step of announcing that local bus driver and convicted paedophile Alexander Gartshore, who died in 2006, would have faced prosecution for the schoolgirl's murder if he were still alive. A reinvestigation set up in 2013 has now identified six potential deposition sites in Coatbridge, with a 170m area of Monklands canal the number one area of interest. Specialists in sonar scanning, ground-penetrating radar and magnetometry are to scour the area over the next two weeks to identify any "anomalies" which divers will then investigate.

Forensic team at the search scene Credit: ITV News

When asked about the significance of the area, Detective Superintendent Patrick Campbell told ITV News: "It's very near the bus route that would have been driven by Alexander Gartshore at that particular time, and the turning circle for the bus. "And also, more importantly, the morning after - on the 24th February 1957 - there are two witnesses who have identified a male carrying a large sack containing a large item down toward the bank." Speaking earlier, he said: "It's also about 900m from the last sighting of Moira on February 23 1957, which was within the Carnbroe area. He added that teams will be looking for skeletal remains as well as any jewellery or clothing that may have survived. A plot in Old Monkland Cemetery, Coatbridge, was previously searched by experts but failed to find Moira's remains. Police had been investigating the possibility Gartshore dumped the youngster's body in the grave of an acquaintance named Sinclair Upton. The Crown Office enlisted the help of forensic soil scientist Professor Lorna Dawson as part of efforts to find Moira's remains, leading to the latest search.

Detective Superintendent Patrick Campbell Credit: ITV News