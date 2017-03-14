Muirfield golf club votes to allow female members for first time in 272-year history

Muirfield golf club has overturned a long-standing rule which means women can now apply to become members for the first time in its 272-year history.

The club in Scotland only held a vote last year on whether it should starting permitting female members - something which failed to get a majority.

But the vote prompted an angry backlash and the course was stripped of the right to host golf's Open Championship - something that has now been restored.

On Tuesday, a second vote to overturn the ban was successful, meaning women can now apply to become members.