- ITV Report
-
Muirfield golf club votes to allow female members for first time in 272-year history
Muirfield golf club has overturned a long-standing rule which means women can now apply to become members for the first time in its 272-year history.
The club in Scotland only held a vote last year on whether it should starting permitting female members - something which failed to get a majority.
But the vote prompted an angry backlash and the course was stripped of the right to host golf's Open Championship - something that has now been restored.
On Tuesday, a second vote to overturn the ban was successful, meaning women can now apply to become members.
The East Lothian course immediately lost its right to host The Open when its first vote on female members failed last May.
But the follow-up run passed by 498 votes to 123, with 80% of members in favour.
Henry Fairweather, the captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which owns and runs Muirfield, made the announcement.
Less than 20 minutes later, golf's governing body the R&A confirmed that Muirfield would once againbecome a venue for The Open.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among the first to welcome the decision.
Mr Fairweather said: "This is a significant decision for a club which was founded in 1744 and retains many of the values and aspirations of its founding members.
"We look forward to welcoming women as members who will enjoy, and benefit from, the great traditions and friendly spirit of this remarkable club".
But women will face a test of patience before becoming members, with the waiting list for new candidates currently estimated to be at least two years.