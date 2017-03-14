Murder probe after death of 'young child'

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a "young child" at a home in Oxfordshire, police said.

Officers were called to Bromsgrove Cottages, Faringdon at about 1.20pm on Tuesday where the child was found dead.

Thames Valley Police said a 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Dave Hubbard, said: “Following the discovery of a deceased child, we have launched a murder investigation.

“The next of kin have been informed and we are offering support to them.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and an arrest has been made in connection with this incident."

Local Police Area Commander for South and Vale of White Horse, Superintendent Rory Freeman, said: "This is a very shocking discovery and I am aware it may have a very direct impact on the community of Faringdon.

"In light of this incident there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and we would advise any members of the community affected by this incident to speak to one of the Neighbourhood Policing Team."