- ITV Report
-
Overturned lorry closes Forth Road Bridge after strong winds
An overturned lorry has caused the Forth Road Bridge in Scotland to close again following strong winds.
The vehicle was blown on to its side on the northbound carriageway of the bridge at about 2.45pm on Tuesday.
Police warned the bridge would be closed "for some time" while the lorry is recovered.
The bridge, which connects Edinburgh with Fife, was forced to shut for an entire day in January after a similar heavy-goods truck was blown over.
Operators tweeted: "We've now closed the bridge in both directions until we can be sure the trailer will not blow onto the southbound carriageway.
"Our team is on site assessing the situation - we'll get the lorry removed as soon as it is safe to do so."
The bridge was initially closed to high-sided vehicles at 11.20am due to strong winds.
A Twitter message read: "High winds - Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles, cars with trailers, caravans, motorcycles, bicycles & pedestrians."
Following the incident, police said they were advising motorists to avoid the bridge and find alternative routes.