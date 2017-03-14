Overturned lorry closes Forth Road Bridge after strong winds

An overturned lorry has caused the Forth Road Bridge in Scotland to close again following strong winds.

The vehicle was blown on to its side on the northbound carriageway of the bridge at about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Police warned the bridge would be closed "for some time" while the lorry is recovered.

The bridge, which connects Edinburgh with Fife, was forced to shut for an entire day in January after a similar heavy-goods truck was blown over.