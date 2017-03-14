Pirates hijack oil tanker off Somalian coast for first time in five years

Pirates have hijacked an oil tanker off the coast of Somalia - the first such seizure since 2012.

The Aris 13, a ship carrying fuel from Djibouti to Somalia's capital Mogadishu, was approached by two skiffs - rowing boats - on Monday, according to officials and piracy experts.

Two dozen men boarded the ship off the East African country's northern coast, known to be used by weapons smugglers and members of al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab.

Eight Sri Lankan crew members are believed to have been on board the ship, according to an official, speaking under the condition of anonymity.

The last pirate hijacking of a large commercial vessel along the crucial globe trade route was back in 2012.

War-torn Somalia has often been referred to in the past as a "failed state".