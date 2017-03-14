- ITV Report
Police seek suspects who posed for mannequin challenge after robberies
Police want to speak to a group of people who posed for a mannequin challenge after two robberies in Manchester.
The footage was discovered on a stolen phone police recovered from a blue Ford Focus.
Officers also found a number of other stolen phones and debit cards, which had all been reported stolen, in the car.
The 22-year-old driver, Roger Bosion, was arrested and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest after he failed to answer bail.
But Greater Manchester Police are still seeking the other suspects seen in the mannequin challenge video.
Both robberies took place on Monday 14 November last year in Salford.
- Watch the video in full here
Police said at around 11.55pm that night a man was attacked on Frederick Road by two men who got out a blue Ford Focus while two others looked on.
The victim was thrown to the ground and had his iPhone 5 stolen which the robbers demanded the password for before driving off.
Just five minutes later another man was robbed of his Samsung S7 Edge phone at a bus stop on nearby Old Eccles Road.
Detective Constable Allan Barker said: "These two robberies happened in such quick succession that there was no regard for the safety of the victims who were left shaken, upset and terrified.
"We have been following a number of enquiries but we have not yet been able to identify those responsible, so it is imperative that we speak to the group of people in the footage to be able to move forward with the investigation.
"Boison is actively evading police arrest and may be in London or the surrounding areas.
"If anyone knows where he is or if anyone has seen him, please get in contact with us as a matter of urgency."
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5361 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.