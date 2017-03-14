Police seek suspects who posed for mannequin challenge after robberies

Some of the suspects in the mannequin challenge video. Credit: Greater Manchester Police/YouTube

Police want to speak to a group of people who posed for a mannequin challenge after two robberies in Manchester. The footage was discovered on a stolen phone police recovered from a blue Ford Focus. Officers also found a number of other stolen phones and debit cards, which had all been reported stolen, in the car.

Do you know these people? Credit: Greater Manchester Police/YouTube

The 22-year-old driver, Roger Bosion, was arrested and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest after he failed to answer bail. But Greater Manchester Police are still seeking the other suspects seen in the mannequin challenge video. Both robberies took place on Monday 14 November last year in Salford.

Watch the video in full here

Police said at around 11.55pm that night a man was attacked on Frederick Road by two men who got out a blue Ford Focus while two others looked on. The victim was thrown to the ground and had his iPhone 5 stolen which the robbers demanded the password for before driving off. Just five minutes later another man was robbed of his Samsung S7 Edge phone at a bus stop on nearby Old Eccles Road.

Police want to speak to the men in the video. Credit: Greater Manchester Police/YouTube