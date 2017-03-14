Beauty queen hopeful battling acne slams trolls as MPs prepare to grill social media chiefs

A beauty queen hopeful who has suffered from severe acne has revealed her cyber-bullying torment as MPs prepare to grill social media companies over their response to hate crime and abuse. Rachel Crawley, 22, who set up an Instagram account to bravely share her battle with her skin, told how she was trolled by people calling her "herpes face", "gross", and "ugly ugly ugly". After changing to a plant-based diet, Rachel's skin, and her confidence, improved hugely and she is now preparing for April's final of Miss Preston. Although she is now "strong" against the online bullies, she believes others may not be and that more should be done to control online abuse.

Rachel bravely shares pictures of her skin's journey Credit: Rachel Crawley/GMB

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain about the bullies, she said: "Some of them, you don't even see who they are. They'll have a picture that's not even of them. "Whether there's something they can do, so that they can't set up these [anonymous] profiles, or so that they're not anonymous, and then they have to be themselves." Presenter Piers Morgan agreed with Rachel, adding: "Removing the ability to be anonymous in doing stuff is a key part of going forward on all platforms of social media. If these people had to be identified, they wouldn't be nearly as brave in their abuse, I don't think."

Rachel is preparing to compete for the title of Miss Preston Credit: Rachel Crawley/GMB