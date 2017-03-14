Researchers find spiders eat up to 800 million tons of prey annually

Researchers have revealed that spiders consume up to 800 million tons of prey every year.

This figure may seem even more surprising when compared with the fact that all of the humans on Earth consume about 400 million tons of meat and fish each year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Spiders mostly consume insects but the largest tropical species occasionally make a meal of vertebrates such as frogs, lizards, fish and small mammals, say experts.

Over 45,000 species of spider live across the world and have a collective weight of about 25 million tons.

A team of Swiss and Swedish scientists calculated that collectively the spiders kill between 400 million and 800 million tons of prey annually,