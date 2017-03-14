Search for man charged with attacking pregnant Muslim woman who later lost her unborn twins

A search is underway for a man accused of attacking a pregnant Muslim woman - who later lost her unborn twins.

David Gallacher was due to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court this morning charged with racially aggravated assault.

But police have issued an arrest warrant after the 37-year-old failed to turn up.

Gallacher is accused of kicking mum-to-be Samsam Haji-Ali, 34, in the stomach near a Co-op in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire on November 6 last year.

He is also accused of attacking her husband Abdullah Sulaiman, 40, and three police officers during his arrest.