Waitrose attracts ridicule as empty jar on sale for 29p more than one full of jam

Waitrose has attracted ridicule on social media for selling empty jam jars for £2 - 29p more than the cost of one full up with jam. Waitrose shopper John Kilbride, from Glasgow, noticed that a store was simultaneously selling the luxury Bonne Maman conserve for £1.71 and an empty jar for £2.

Some consumers defended the grocer, pointing out that the Bonne Maman was on temporary offer and the empty jar was bigger, despite their near-identical appearance complete with red gingham-patterned lids. Others, however, suggested that the supermarket was clearly targeting "middle-class jam makers" and joking that it was clearly the "preserve of the wealthy".

Robert Boid @bobberlet Follow @karnag @markgsparrow @waitrose Clearly Waitrose is for the preserve of the wealthy 

Colin Mackenzie @nilocski Follow @karnag @waitrose @annemclaughlin The one on left is mislabelled, should say “Waitrose Bottled Fresh Air”.