- ITV Report
Waitrose attracts ridicule as empty jar on sale for 29p more than one full of jam
Waitrose has attracted ridicule on social media for selling empty jam jars for £2 - 29p more than the cost of one full up with jam.
Waitrose shopper John Kilbride, from Glasgow, noticed that a store was simultaneously selling the luxury Bonne Maman conserve for £1.71 and an empty jar for £2.
Some consumers defended the grocer, pointing out that the Bonne Maman was on temporary offer and the empty jar was bigger, despite their near-identical appearance complete with red gingham-patterned lids.
Others, however, suggested that the supermarket was clearly targeting "middle-class jam makers" and joking that it was clearly the "preserve of the wealthy".
A Waitrose spokeswoman said: "Our Bonne Maman conserves are on a temporary promotion and are great value for money."
The WI advises that sterilising jars for home-made jam simply requires washing them in very hot, soapy water, rinsing well and placing them on a baking tray in the oven to dry completely.