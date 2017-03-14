Weather: Cloudier than yesterday in south, windy in north with showers

Today: A mild start for many with light rain/drizzle in west. Partly cloudy further east with some brighter breaks, staying dry here through the day. Cooler for much of Scotland with sunshine and blustery heavy showers. Very windy in far north.

Tonight: Showers continue across Scotland as winds slowly ease. Cold for northern half of Britain, but cloud giving coastal and hill fog in south and light drizzle, will slowly push northwards.

Wednesday: Brighter in the east, but coming cloudy for all with rain moving eastwards across Scotland, turning windy here. Mostly dry elsewhere, with some rain/drizzle on western upslope. Feeling mild.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Rather cloudy through Thursday with rain moving south-eastwards, followed by colder conditions. Unsettled and often windy on Friday and Saturday but there will be some drier and brighter interludes too.