White House rows back on Trump's 'wiretapping' claims

Donald Trump was not speaking literally when he made the unsubstantiated claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his New York skyscraper, the White House press secretary has said.

Mr Trump tweeted on March 4 that he had found out that "Obama had my 'wires tapped'" during the election and compared it to the "Nixon/Watergate" scandal.

Since then, neither the president or any member of his administration has provided any evidence to back up the claim.

On Monday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Mr Trump was not using the word wiretapping literally, noting that the president had put the term in quotation marks.

"The president used the word wiretap in quotes to mean broadly surveillance and other activities," Mr Spicer said.

He also suggested Mr Trump was not accusing the former president specifically, but instead referring to the actions of the Obama administration.