A Budget in tatters

Having reported on Budgets for 30 years, I am wracking my brains whether I can ever remember such a rapid U-turn on the central element of any previous Budget.

And I really can't.

So what does it show?

Well partly the power of the Prime Minister, Theresa May - who was annoyed that the National Insurance (NI) rise was announced by the Chancellor with too little regard for the sensitivities of her MPs, and in particular with too cavalier an approach to the commitment in the 2015 manifesto not to raise NI.

It was Ms May's decision to dump the rise - or at least not to implement it this side of the 2020 general election.

Which of course leaves her Chancellor, Philip Hammond looking significantly weakened.