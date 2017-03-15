- ITV Report
-
Aid appeal launched for millions starving in East Africa
Aid agencies have launched a joint appeal to raise money for the millions of people facing starvation in East Africa.
The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) urgently needs more funding to reach those urgently in need of food, water and medical treatment.
In South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, drought and conflict have left more than 16 million in the region not knowing where their next meal is coming from.
The UN recently announced the world is facing the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945.
The DEC appeal will be broadcast on Wednesday and comes after ITV News highlighted the plight those in need through the Fighting Famine coverage.
DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: "Hunger on a massive scale is looming across East Africa.
"More than 800,000 children under five are severely malnourished and without urgent treatment are at risk of starving to death.
"We are hearing families are so desperate for food they are resorting to eating leaves to survive.
"Unless we act now, the number of deaths will drastically increase. Don't delay - please donate."
The UK Government has said it will match pound for pound the first £5 million donated by the public.
International Development Secretary Priti Patel said: "Britain has acted without hesitation.
"UK aid funded food, water and emergency healthcare is being delivered across East Africa right now, but more support is need to prevent a catastrophe.
"The international community must now follow Global Britain's lead to save lives and stop the famine before it becomes a stain on our collective conscience. The world cannot afford to wait."
To make a donation to the DEC East Africa Appeal visit www.dec.org.uk or call the 24-hour hotline on 0370 60 60 610.
You can also donate £5 by texting the word SUPPORT to 70000 or make a donation over the counter at any high street bank or post office.