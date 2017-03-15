Aid appeal launched for millions starving in East Africa

Aid agencies have launched a joint appeal to raise money for the millions of people facing starvation in East Africa.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) urgently needs more funding to reach those urgently in need of food, water and medical treatment.

In South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, drought and conflict have left more than 16 million in the region not knowing where their next meal is coming from.

The UN recently announced the world is facing the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945.

The DEC appeal will be broadcast on Wednesday and comes after ITV News highlighted the plight those in need through the Fighting Famine coverage.