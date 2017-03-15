Can you spot the tiny camera on this cash machine?

You should start looking, as police have revealed fraudsters are using them to try and steal customer pin numbers.

Can you spot the tiny camera on this ATM machine?

Police have issued a warning after finding the devices in at least four cash machines in central London.

The cameras are no bigger than a pinhead and are often positioned either above the screen or facing the pinpad.

PC Matt Clarke, from City of London Police, said: "The vast majority of cash points in London are perfectly safe - but criminals have been known to tamper with them.

"Take care and stay vigilant when using cash machines.

"If you spot anything unusual or if there are signs of tampering, don't use it."

If you spot a suspicious device when using a cash point, report it to the bank concerned immediately and notify police.