Ben Affleck reveals fresh battle with alcohol addiction

Ben Affleck has said that he has completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The American actor and director said in a Facebook post that he had dealt with addiction in the past and that it was something he "will continue to confront".

The 44-year-old wrote: "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.

"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."