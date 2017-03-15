Can chancellor survive NI U-turn?

Successors to Philip Hammond are already being debated among ministers after his disastrous Budget. Credit: PA

This has been a mega shambles Budget - worse than Osborne's notorious omni-shambles. Because the judgement at the centre of it, that a manifesto-breaching rise in National Insurance would fund £2.4bn of emergency support for social care for the elderly, has imploded. The fall out has been briefing and counter-briefing by the Treasury and Number 10 - about who was to blame. It's messy and unpleasant. And although the prime minister is damaged by the charge that she should have seen that her MPs would not wear the tax rise, under the British system budgets belong to chancellors.

At the nub of the issue is why Philip Hammond and the Treasury under-estimated the gravity of breaking such an unambiguous election promise. What is striking is that one of the most influential figures in the party praised the PM for acting decisively to lance the boil. And it speaks volumes that neither he nor any other Tory MP to whom I've spoken has tried to defend Hammond.