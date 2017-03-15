Daughter excluded from mother's will loses legal battle

Three animal charities have won a challenge at the UK's highest court over a six-figure award to a woman who was excluded from her mother's will.

Only child Heather Ilott was rejected by her mother at the age of 17 after she left home without her knowledge or agreement in 1978 to live with her boyfriend, Nicholas Ilott, whom she later married.

Attempts at reconciliation failed and when 70-year-old Melita Jackson died in 2004, her will made no provision for her daughter.

Mrs Ilott, from Great Munden, Hertfordshire, made an application under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 for "reasonable financial provision" from her mother's £486,000 estate.

The mother-of-five, who was living on benefits at the time and is now in her 50s, was initially awarded £50,000, a sum that was later increased by the Court of Appeal to more than £160,000 in 2015.

But on Wednesday, Supreme Court justices overturned that decision.