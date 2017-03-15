New twist in the hunt for Donald Trump's tax returns

The Great Hunt has taken a twist.

Every investigative reporter in America has been trying to track down a copy of a recent Donald Trump tax return. It may seem ridiculous that finding such a document would be a major scoop.

But, remember, all recent US Presidents have released their tax returns, and yet Trump's finances are an almost complete mystery. So the question has always been whether his tax form would reveal something politically devastating - like a flow of Russian money, or that his wealth is far less than he has boasted, or that he had avoided paying federal tax altogether. In other words, he must be hiding something, otherwise why not release the return?

Last night, amid a buildup worthy of the Oscars and the Super Bowl combined, the liberal journalist and commentator Rachel Maddow, revealed she had the great scoop.