- ITV Report
Dutch election: PM Mark Rutte leads exit polls
The main exit poll in the Netherlands suggests Prime Minister Mark Rutte has won the election - easily beating the "Dutch Donald Trump" Geert Wilders.
The economic recovery and Mr Rutte's hard-line handling of a diplomatic dispute with Turkey over the past week has won him support, the Ipsos poll indicated.
Mr Rutte's party is thought to have gained 31 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, compared to 19 seats for the three other parties.
Mr Wilders is currently thought to be in third place - but it is only an exit poll so the "usual health warnings apply", said ITV News Europe Editor James Mates.
He added that if the exit polls are correct, forming a coalition will be very difficult, but will relieve many in the EU.
With France and Germany facing elections in the months ahead, Mr Rutte hoped to slow the momentum of what he called the "wrong sort of populism".
This comes after last's year British vote to leave the European Union and the election of US President Donald Trump.
But without the final results in, Mr Wilders has already tweeted: "Rutte has not seen the last of me."