Dutch election: PM Mark Rutte leads exit polls

The main exit poll in the Netherlands suggests Prime Minister Mark Rutte has won the election - easily beating the "Dutch Donald Trump" Geert Wilders.

The economic recovery and Mr Rutte's hard-line handling of a diplomatic dispute with Turkey over the past week has won him support, the Ipsos poll indicated.

Mr Rutte's party is thought to have gained 31 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, compared to 19 seats for the three other parties.