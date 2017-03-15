Netherlands vote: Will the 'Dutch Trump' triumph?

As Dutch voters go to the polls, will the far-right triumph in Europe?

It has been claimed Geert Wilders, who has been dubbed the "Dutch Donald Trump", has been losing in recent days.

Described as an inflammatory Islamophobe, he once compared the Quran to Adolf Hitler's autobiography.

And he was convicted for inciting discrimination in December after calling Moroccans "scum".

So is he proving that, even in the current atmosphere, there is a limit to what people will vote for?