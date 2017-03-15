- ITV Report
-
Netherlands vote: Will the 'Dutch Trump' triumph?
- Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates
As Dutch voters go to the polls, will the far-right triumph in Europe?
It has been claimed Geert Wilders, who has been dubbed the "Dutch Donald Trump", has been losing in recent days.
Described as an inflammatory Islamophobe, he once compared the Quran to Adolf Hitler's autobiography.
And he was convicted for inciting discrimination in December after calling Moroccans "scum".
So is he proving that, even in the current atmosphere, there is a limit to what people will vote for?
Mr Wilders told ITV News Europe Editor James Mates that to lose "would not be a failure".
The Party for Freedom leader said: "I think we've put our mark on the election so far.
"Everybody is talking about the issues that we have had in the last five years.
"Of course, I hope to be the biggest, or one of the biggest parties, but even if that doesn't happen we've had an excellent campaign."
The polls suggest Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will hang on to his job.
If he does, it will be the political establishment of Europe breathing a sigh of relief.
Even amongst the working-class, who are most loyal to Mr Wilders, there is a growing feeling he is better at attention seeking than governing.
"What he said, he never does. It's all talk," one voter told ITV News.
Another said: "We have the saying, when a dog barks, it doesn't bite. And I think he barks too much."