Emmerdale star Tony Haygarth dies aged 72

Former Emmerdale star Tony Haygarth, who enjoyed a 45-year stage and screen career, has died aged 72.

The Liverpool-born actor featured in a string of onscreen hits, including The Bill, Where the Heart Is, Midsomer Murders, New Tricks, Casualty, Class of '76 and Claudius - as well as the award-winning animated film Chicken Run.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, which later developed into vascular dementia.

The actor "passed away peacefully" at his Kent home on Friday.

His family and fellow stars of stage and screen paid tribute to Haygarth on social media: