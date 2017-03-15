Advertisement

Government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 3%

The taxpayer's original stake of 43% in Lloyds Banking Group has been reduced to 2.95% Credit: PA

The taxpayer's remaining stake in Lloyds has been cut to below 3% - taking the banking group a step closer to being returned to private hands.

During the financial crisis in 2008 the government took a 43% stake in the bank after a £20.3 billion bailout to prevent it collapsing.

It has now recovered £19.5 billion that will be used to reduce the national debt.

2.95%
Taxpayer state in Lloyds Banking Group
43%
Taxpayer's original stake
£20.3bn
Government's bailout of Lloyds in taxpayer funds after the 2008 financial crisis
£19.5bn
Amount repaid to the Government since the bailout

UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's stake in Lloyds, resumed the sale of shares in October, following a pause because of stock market turbulence.

Lloyds’ recent annual results show that we are in a good position to reduce our shareholding further and expect to recover all of the money taxpayers injected into the bank during the financial crisis.

– Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Simon Kirby

In January this year it was announced that the taxpayer was no longer Lloyds' largest shareholder after the government reduced its stake to less than 6%.