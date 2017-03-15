Hammond scraps National Insurance rise

Philip Hammond has scrapped his planned Budget hike in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) for the self-employed.

In a letter to Conservative MPs, the Chancellor said he would not proceed with the planned increase in Class 4 NICs which he announced just a week ago.

"There will be no increases in NICs rates in this Parliament," he said.

The proposed rise would have cost an average self-employed person £240.

Mr Hammond had faced a furious backlash by Conservative backbenchers, who accused him of breaking a general election manifesto commitment not to put up NICs, income tax or VAT, while hitting traditional Tory supporters.