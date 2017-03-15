- ITV Report
Hammond scraps National Insurance rise
Philip Hammond has scrapped his planned Budget hike in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) for the self-employed.
In a letter to Conservative MPs, the Chancellor said he would not proceed with the planned increase in Class 4 NICs which he announced just a week ago.
"There will be no increases in NICs rates in this Parliament," he said.
The proposed rise would have cost an average self-employed person £240.
Mr Hammond had faced a furious backlash by Conservative backbenchers, who accused him of breaking a general election manifesto commitment not to put up NICs, income tax or VAT, while hitting traditional Tory supporters.
In his letter, the Chancellor said: "In light of what has emerged as a clear view among colleagues and a significant section of the public, I have decided not to proceed with the Class 4 NIC measures set out in the Budget.
"There will be no increases in NICs rates in this Parliament. We will continue with the abolition of Class 2 NICs from April 2018.
"It is very important both to me and to the Prime Minister that we are compliant not just with the letter, but also the spirit of the commitments that were made.
He added that the cost of the changes "will be funded by measures to be announced in the Autumn Budget".
The Chancellor had argued that the increase in Class 4 NICs had been necessary to address the growing unfairness in the National Insurance system in the treatment of employees and the self-employed.