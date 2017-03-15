Irish woman using British passport found dead near Goa beach in suspected murder

An Irish woman travelling on a British passport is believed to have been murdered after she was found dead near a beach in Goa.

The woman, in her 20s, was found naked with marks on her head and face near a beach in the popular southern Goa tourist destination of Canacona.

One man has been arrested and a number of people have been questioned in connection with the incident.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine if sexual assault charges will be put to the suspect.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Dublin confirmed the Irish Embassy in India was following up on the suspected murder and that the woman had been travelling under a British passport.

“The Irish Embassy is liaising closely with the Britishauthorities and an Irish consular official is travelling from New Delhi to Goatoday,” spokesperson Carol Staunton said.

“The woman travelled to India using a British passport, so the local British consulate have the lead responsibility in terms of dealings with the Indian authorities.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed the woman’s identity has not been released and the case will be handled by the local British consulate.