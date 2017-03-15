Katie Hopkins 'very likely' to challenge libel ruling

Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins has said it is "very likely" that she will appeal the High Court libel action she lost.

On Friday Hopkins was ordered to pay damages of £24,000 to writer Jack Monroe.

Monroe who writes about food, sued over a series of tweets from 2015 by Hopkins, during a debate on Twitter after a memorial was vandalised during an anti-austerity demonstration.

Hopkins said on Radio 4 that she was strongly considering appealing the decision on the grounds of "no evidence of harm was produced in court".

She said: "There is absolutely no evidence that anybody believed the tweet that I wrote in the sense that it was in any way injurious to the claimant."

Hopkins added that she thought deleting and retracting her first post was "reasonable behaviour" and that the defamation bar was not at a "reasonable level".

During the hearing Katie's lawyer defended his client by saying in a written argument that Hopkins had "mistakenly" used Monroe's Twitter handle, instead of that of another columnist who had tweeted about the memorial incident.