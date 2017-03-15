New research suggests Type 2 diabetes can be reversed

A trial has shown that Type 2 diabetes can be reversed through diet, exercise, intensive therapy combining drugs and insulin jabs.

The results of the research led to 40% of trial patients remaining symptom-free three months after they stopped their diabetes medication.

Scientists say the results could "shift the paradigm" of Type 2 diabetes treatment away from one that simply manages a chronic condition by controlling blood sugar.

Lead scientist Dr Natalia McInnes, from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, said: "The findings support the notion that Type 2 diabetes can be reversed, at least in the short-term."

Over four million people in the UK are believed to have diabetes, including those currently undiagnosed.

The vast majority of people with diabetes have the Type 2 form of the disease which involves poor sensitivity to the hormone insulin, produced in the pancreas, and is linked to unhealthy lifestyle and obesity.

In the trial two groups of participants were given a personalised exercise plan and a diet that cut their energy intake by 500 to 750 calories per day.

They also took the anti-diabetes pills metformin and acarbose, and received nightly insulin injections to prevent spikes in blood sugar.

One group underwent the intensive therapy for 16 weeks and the other for eight.

Three months after the treatment ended, 11 out of 27 patients in the 16 week group no longer appeared to be suffering from progressive diabetes.

The same outcome was seen in six of the 28 patients in the eight week group.

Just four patients in the "control" group that received standard care showed evidence of remission.