Plane passenger suffers burns when headphones explode mid-flight

An airline passenger has suffered burns to her face and hands after her headphones exploded mid-flight.

The unnamed woman fell asleep listening to music on her own battery-operated headphones during a recent flight from Beijing to Melbourne. Around two hours into the journey she was woken by an explosion.

“As I went to turn around I felt burning on my face,” she told the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB). “I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck.

“I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire."