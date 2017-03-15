Russian spies charged over huge Yahoo data breach

The US Department of Justice has announced it is bringing charges against four defendants, including two Russian security services officers over one of the largest data breaches in US history.

At least half a billion user accounts were affected by the breach which started as early as 2014, said a US law enforcement official.

One of the defendants has been taken into custody in Canada, and another is on the list of the FBI's most wanted cyber criminals.

Announcing the charges, acting attorney general Mary McCord said that the Department of Justice is "continuing to send a powerful message" that they will not allow the privacy of US citizens to be compromised.