Russian spies charged over huge Yahoo data breach
The US Department of Justice has announced it is bringing charges against four defendants, including two Russian security services officers over one of the largest data breaches in US history.
At least half a billion user accounts were affected by the breach which started as early as 2014, said a US law enforcement official.
One of the defendants has been taken into custody in Canada, and another is on the list of the FBI's most wanted cyber criminals.
Announcing the charges, acting attorney general Mary McCord said that the Department of Justice is "continuing to send a powerful message" that they will not allow the privacy of US citizens to be compromised.
The suspects have been named as Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, both officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
The other two suspects are Alexsey Belan who is on the US list of most-wanted cyber criminals and Karim Baratov.
It is alleged that the two FSB officers "directed, facilitated and paid" the hackers.
"They worked with co-conspirators to hack the computers of American companies providing email and internet-related services," Ms McCord said.
This is the first criminal case brought against Russian government officials by the US Justice Department.
Britain's security services made "substantial contributions" to the investigation, said FBI executive assistant director Paul Abbate.
"We are extremely grateful as well to our international partners for their assistance and support leading up to these criminal charges today, he said.
"Those partners include Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police and, as mentioned, the Toronto police service and their fugitive squad. As well, the United Kingdom's MI5 made substantial contributions to the advancement of this investigation also", he added.
It comes as federal authorities investigate Russian interference through hacking in the 2016 presidential election.
Yahoo received criticism for not disclosing the 2014 breach until last September.
At least 500 million users were notified that their email addresses, birth dates, answers to security questions and other personal information may have been stolen.
Three months later, Yahoo revealed it had uncovered a separate hack in 2013 affecting about 1 billion accounts, including some that were also hit in 2014.