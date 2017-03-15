Saudi Arabia launches first ever girls' council - with no women

When Saudi Arabia launched its first ever girls' council meeting they omitted one thing: any women.

Pictures released to mark the first Qassim Girls Council meeting showed 13 men on stage, and not a single woman.

According to the BBC the women were in another room, linked by video.

The launch of the initiative was led by Prince Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud, governor of al-Qassim province, who said he was proud of the conference which was the first of its kind in the kingdom.