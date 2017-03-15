Three women blinded after dangerous clinical trial went wrong

Three women are completely blind after undergoing unproven stem cell treatment in a clinical trial that went badly wrong.

The patients aged from 72 to 88, all suffered from macular degeneration which leads to vision loss, and were paid $5,000 to undergo the procedure.

But within a week of starting the "off-the-charts dangerous" therapy at an American clinic, the patients suffered complications.

They suffered from further vision loss, detached retinas, bleeding and are now totally blind and unlikely to recover.

A medical journal which reported the story has prompted warnings of the risks to patients taking part in experimental stem cell therapy studies.

The procedure failed to meet even the most basic requirements of a clinical trial and was not even founded on science, experts say.