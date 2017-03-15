Unemployment falls to lowest level since 1975 but extra 101,000 on zero-hours contracts

The unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since the summer of 1975, with a record number of people in work.

Unemployment fell by 31,000 to 1.58 million in the three months to January, giving a jobless rate of 4.7%.

Almost 32 million people are now in work, a jump of 92,000 over the quarter and 315,000 compared to this time last year.

This means that the UK's employment rate is now 74.6%, the highest since records began in 1971.

However, the number of people on zero-hours contracts in their main job increased by 101,000 to 905,000 in the last quarter of 2016, compared with the previous year.

According to the Officer for National Statistics (ONS), those on zero-hours contracts are more likely to be young, women, and those in full or part-time education.

In the year to January, average earnings also increased by 2.2%, however, this was down 0.4% on the previous month.

According to figures released by the ONS, the claimant count fell by 11,300 in February to 734,700, the lowest since May 1975.