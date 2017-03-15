What other Budget U-turns have there been?

What is inside the famous Budget briefcase has not always gone to plan. Credit: PA

Philip Hammond's decision to scrap the National Insurance hike for the self-employed is only the latest in a string of U-turns by chancellors. Here's a look at previous Budget reversals and why they happened:

Disability benefit cuts

Former Chancellor George Osborne is no stranger to a U-turn. Credit: PA

Controversial reforms to Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for the disabled were announced by George Osborne in March 2016. It would have meant 370,000 disabled people would have lost an average of £3,500 a year. But it was dropped less than a week later after Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith resigned in protest.

Tax credit cuts for the low paid

Plans to cut tax credits for the low paid were overturned in the Lords. Credit: PA

George Osborne again caused controversy in his 2015 Budget when he announced tax credit cuts for the low paid which would have cost them on average £1,000 a year. But the plans were shelved after they were savaged by critics and then defeated in the House of Lords.

Pasty tax

Hundreds of bakers protested to 'save our savouries'. Credit: PA

Osborne's 2012 Budget became known as the "omnishambles" after a string of announcements had to be reversed or scaled down. This famously included the so-called "pasty tax" imposition of VAT on hot snacks. "Church tax" charges on listed buildings and the "caravan tax" plan to raise VAT on static caravans from 5% to 20% were also dropped.

The 'borrowing' Budget

The 'borrowing' chancellor Alistair Darling. Credit: PA