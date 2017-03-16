ABTA web hack may have affected 43,000 users

A cyber attack on the website of travel trade organisation ABTA may have affected around 43,000 individuals, the company said today.

The company said it was hacked through a server managed by a third party, and data provided by some customers of ABTA Members - travel companies which ABTA represents and by ABTA Members themselves.

The hack occurred on February 27 and it is thought passwords used to get log into ABTA's website may have been accessed.

The company also said complaints about ABTA Members and to documents uploaded to ABTA's website in support of memberships, may also have been compromised.

ABTA said they were "not aware of any information being shared beyond the infiltrator" and are "actively monitoring the situation".