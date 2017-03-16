Boots to refund VAT at 'duty free' airport shops after review

High street chain Boots will refund VAT to passengers travelling outside the EU, following a backlash against airport-based shops not passing on savings to customers.

The VAT will only be refunded on individual items costing £5 or more, and only to people travelling beyond Europe and who are willing to show their boarding pass at the till.

On anything costing below £5, Boots will continue to pocket the VAT.

Banners, posters and leaflets have started appearing in the chain's 29 airport stores to explain the change.

Any goods sold to people travelling outside the EU are exempt from VAT, which is currently 20 per cent and which goes directly to the government.

In theory, this means people can buy items for significantly cheaper than in normal high street stores.

But an investigation by The Independent in 2015 found that many shops, including Boots and WHSmith, were continuing to charge VAT and then pocketing the money - meaning little, if any, of the tax savings were passed onto the customer.

The practice is not illegal, but many travellers were furious at what they saw as deliberately misleading tactics by the shops by leading them to believe they were buying goods duty free.

The Treasury warned shops that the VAT relief was designed to benefit customers, not inflate profits - and Boots launched a year-long review into its practices.

While initially the chain stopped asking passengers for boarding passes, treating everybody as liable to pay VAT, bosses now say they will pass on some of the VAT savings to customers.