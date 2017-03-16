Brexit trade deal could take up to six years to negotiate, former WTO chief tells ITV News

A comprehensive post-Brexit trade deal could take up to six years to negotiate, the former head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has told ITV News.

Pascal Lamy also warned that failing to agree any deal before Britain's EU exit will only hurt consumers.

He said the cost of goods and services would sharply rise if Prime Minister Theresa May upholds her pledge that "no deal is better than a bad deal" once the formal two-year exit talks end in spring 2019.

The UK government, which is due to trigger Article 50 at the end of this month to begin negotiations, has targeted a "good deal" within the two-year timeframe.

The failure to agree a deal would see Britain forced to adopt so-called 'WTO rules' with punishing tariffs until a new arrangement was finalised.