- ITV Report
-
CCTV footage shows final moments of Goa murder victim Danielle McLaughlin
CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of an Irish woman who was killed in Goa while on holiday.
In the grainy footage Danielle McLaughlin, 28, can be seen walking along a street as a man - who police have named as the main suspect in her murder investigation - trails close behind.
Ms McLaughlin, from Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot near the popular tourist resort of Canacona on Tuesday morning - just hours after the footage was filmed.
A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday after the discovery of Ms McLaughlin's naked body - which was covered in marks on her head and face - the morning after she attended a beach party celebrating the Hindu spring festival Holi.
Police named Vikas Bhagat, 24, as the main suspect in the case and said "in the course of interrogations he confessed to the crime".
Bhagat will face rape and murder charges after a post-mortem showed Ms McLaughlin suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, Goa Police superintendent Umesh Gaonkar confirmed.
Video footage obtained by ITV News on Thursday showed Bhagat being transferred from a police station to a waiting car with a white canvas bag covering his face.
Ms McLaughlin had been travelling in Goa with an Australian female friend and the pair were staying in a beach hut prior to her murder. The process to return her body home to Ireland is expected to begin on Friday.