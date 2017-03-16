CCTV footage shows final moments of Goa murder victim Danielle McLaughlin

CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of an Irish woman who was killed in Goa while on holiday.

In the grainy footage Danielle McLaughlin, 28, can be seen walking along a street as a man - who police have named as the main suspect in her murder investigation - trails close behind.

Ms McLaughlin, from Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot near the popular tourist resort of Canacona on Tuesday morning - just hours after the footage was filmed.