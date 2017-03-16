Cloudy afternoon with rain pushing southeastwards

It'll remain largely cloudy for the rest of today as a band of rain gradually peters out as it heads southeastwards through the rest of England and Wales. Colder air and some showers will start to arrive in the northwest. Over high ground in Scotland the showers are likely to turn wintry.

Tonight it'll become dry for most southern areas with some clear breaks in places. Further northwest showers will turn heavy and more frequent, bringing further risk of more wintry showers to Scotland.

Icy stretches are also possible in Scotland as a result of today's wet weather and cold nighttime temperatures. A frost is also on the cards here and in rural areas across Britain as we see the coldest night for a while.