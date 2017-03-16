Dad of suicide teen: My daughter was bullied for being gay

A father who released a harrowing picture of his 16-year-old daughter on a ventilator in hospital shortly before she died by suicide says the girl was bullied for being gay.

Adrian Derbyshire, 42, from Warrington, Cheshire, says the bullying began when his daughter Julia was 12 and living in Missouri in the US.

He and his wife had moved to America when Julia was four but five years later her father returned to the UK after the marriage broke up.

Julia moved to the UK to live with him when she was 14 but Derbyshire says she was "very damaged" as a result of the bullying. He says it began when she was 12 and confided in a friend that she may be gay but the girl told their peers.

He says she endured two years of physical and mental abuse and the bullying continued online after she moved back to the UK.