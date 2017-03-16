Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill reveals she is pregnant with second child

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has revealed she is pregnant with her second baby.

Ennis-Hill, who announced her retirement in October last year after taking Olympic heptathlon silver in Rio, posted a photograph of her two-year-old son Reggie holding a book entitled "I'm Going to be a Big Brother!" on her Instagram account.

The accompanying message read: "Someone's going to be a big brother. Another little Ennis-Hill on the way. So happy."