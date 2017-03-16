- ITV Report
DEC appeal raises £12m for the East Africa Crisis in one day
The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal for the crisis in East Africa raised £12 million in less than 24 hours since its launch.
The joint appeal by aid agencies is raising money for millions in urgently in need of food, water and medical treatment.
In South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, drought and conflict have left more than 16 million on the brink of starvation, the DEC said.
DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed hailed the "huge generosity" of people in the UK in response to the "devastating humanitarian crisis in East Africa".
“The powerful TV appeals highlighted the desperate situation of families, children and older people. This has really struck a chord with the public, who have recognised the urgency of the crisis."
“The needs are huge. We would urge people to continue demonstrating compassion and generosity so that DEC member charities can continue to save lives and reduce the suffering of people in East Africa. Please don’t delay, donate," he added.
The £12 million funds raised is made up of £7 million given by the UK public by text, phone and online, and £5 million from the UK Government through the Aid Match Fund.
To make a donation to the DEC East Africa Crisis Appeal visit: www.dec.org.uk, call the 24-hour hotline on 0370 60 60 610, donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office, or send a cheque. You can also donate £5 by texting the word SUPPORT to 70000.
What your money could buy:
- £25 could provide a month’s supply of life-saving peanut paste to a malnourished child
- £60 could provide clean drinking water for two families for a month
- £100 could provide supplies to a clinic treating severely malnourished children for a week.
