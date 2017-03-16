- ITV Report
For £3.1 million this entire US town could be yours
For a mere £3.1 million an entire US town could be yours.
All but two properties in the town of Tiller, Oregon are up for sale.
Included in the 29 lots are seven homes, six outbuildings, a former school, a shop, and a power sub-station.
The 256 acre plot also includes a mile of riverfront and even mineral rights.
LandLeader, the estate agents offering the town for sale, said that the town offers "rare opportunities not found anywhere else".
Only two residents are thought to live in the town, a former teacher and the vicar of the local church.
According to the estate agent residents began leaving the area after the decline in timber harvesting and the closure of the town's mill.
It is thought that interested buyers so far have included a number of Chinese investors, people interested in starting medical facilities and hemp-growing operations.
While Tiller is currently listed as "under offer", "backup offers" are still being accepted from "serious, qualified buyers", should you wish to make one.