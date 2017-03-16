'Several injured' in French college shooting and armed student, 17, arrested

At least two people have been injured in a shooting at a French college after a gunman reportedly opened fire on the headmaster.

Police confirmed a 17-year-old student carrying a rifle, two handguns, and two grenades had been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Lycée Alexis de Tocqueville, in the southern town of Grasse.

Sources added a possible second person is on the run.

Grasse town council said the shooting was believed to be an incident between two students and is not thought to be terror related.

The shooting was reported to have taken place in the school's canteen.

However, the French Government launched a warning through its terror attack phone app.