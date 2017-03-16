Incredible moment woman escapes raging mudslide in Peru

This is the incredible moment a woman escapes from a raging mudslide in Peru.

Evangelina Chamorro Diaz is covered in mud as she scrambles to safety.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital along with her husband and both are believed to be recovering.

Mudslides are wreaking havoc across Peru and have claimed the lives of 18 people including five children, after their bus was pushed into a ravine.