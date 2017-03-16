Interpol issues red notice on four North Korean suspects in murder of Kim Jong-un's half-brother

Interpol has issued a red notice on four North Korean suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Kim Jong-un's estranged half-brother, Kim Jon-nam, Malaysia's police chief has said.

Jong-nam, 45, was killed on February 13 when he was attacked with the deadly toxin VX nerve agent inside Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Two women have already been charged with the murder and last month police requested Interpol's help to apprehend a further seven North Korean suspects who they believe fled to Malaysia shortly after the murder.