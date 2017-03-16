Man dies following 'incident' on Suffolk dual carriageway

A man has died after an incident on a dual carriageway in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called around 8.10pm on Wednesday regarding the safety of a man on the eastbound stretch of the A14 near Nacton, just outside Ipswich.

The man died at the scene following the incident, Suffolk Constabulary said, but gave no further details.

An air ambulance from East of England Ambulance Service was sent, but was stood down before it reached the scene.

A spokesman for the service said that a rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer attended the incident.

The eastbound carriageway was closed on Wednesday evening between Copdock Interchange at junction 55 and Seven Hills at junction 58.

Police expected the road to remain closed for several hours and put diversions in place.

Witnesses have been asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.