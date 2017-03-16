May rules out Sturgeon's call for second Scottish referendum, saying: 'Now is not the time'

Theresa May has ruled out the possibility of a second Scottish independence referendum in 2018 or 2019.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a second vote on pulling Scotland out of the UK as soon as next autumn, and the Scottish parliament will vote on the matter next Wednesday.

But speaking to ITV News' political editor Robert Peston, the Prime Minister dismissed the notion, saying: "Now is not the time."

She accused the SNP of jeopardising the UK's negotiations with the EU with talk of a second referendum - and said asking people in Scotland to make such a "crucial" decision without knowing what the EU deal will be would be "unfair".