May rules out Sturgeon's call for second Scottish referendum, saying: 'Now is not the time'

Theresa May has ruled out the possibility of a second Scottish independence referendum in 2018 or 2019.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a second vote on pulling Scotland out of the UK as soon as next autumn, and the Scottish parliament will vote on the matter next Wednesday.

But speaking to ITV News' political editor Robert Peston, the Prime Minister dismissed the notion, saying: "Now is not the time."

She accused the SNP of jeopardising the UK's negotiations with the EU with talk of a second referendum - and said asking people in Scotland to make such a "crucial" decision without knowing what the EU deal will be would be "unfair".

Just at this point, all our energies should be focused on our negotiations with the European Union about our future relationship. To be talking about an independence referendum will make it more difficult for us to be able to get the right deal for Scotland, and the right deal for the UK. And more than that, I think it wouldn't be fair to the people of Scotland because they're being asked to make a crucial decision without all the necessary information - without knowing what the future partnership would be, or what the alternative of an independent Scotland would look like.

– Theresa May

She said "working together" was the best chance for Scotland and for the rest of the UK to get the best deal in the wake of the Brexit vote.

"We should be working together, not pulling apart," she said.

"Now is not the time."

This union we have is very precious.

We've been joined together for over 300 years. We've had a great history together - I believe we have a great future together.

Together, we should put our energies into making sure we get the right deal for Scotland and for the whole of the UK.

– Theresa May