More than 250 skulls found in mass grave in Mexico

More than 250 skulls have been found over recent months in what appears to be a drug cartel mass burial ground on the outskirts of the Mexican city of Veracruz.

State prosecutor Jorge Winckler said he "cannot imagine" how many more bodies potentially could illegally be buried on the site.

"As of today more than 250 skulls have been found in this piece of land where we have only small percentage of a 30% of what has to be searched," he said.

"I cannot imagine how many more people can be illegally buried there."