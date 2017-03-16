Nick Clegg becomes unexpected star of US airport's maintenance poster

Nick Clegg may be a well-known political figure in the UK but over in the US he also seems to have gained an unexpected alternative career as a poster boy for an airport campaign.

A sign spotted at Las Vegas airport advertising the flight hub's current maintenance work appears to show the former deputy prime minister walking through the airport underneath a headline that reads: 'Upgrades on the horizon.'

Twitter user Garth Jennings was quick to spot the similarities in the image after passing through Nevada's McCarran International Airport tweeting "Are you aware you've used Nick Clegg on your maintenance posters?"